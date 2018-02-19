Still & Oak Bourbon & Rye Whiskey Release
Great Lakes Distillery 616 W. Virginia St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53204
Free admission! Come help us celebrate the release and launch of our exciting new Still & Oak Whiskey! This new year round whiskey line will start with not one, but two new whiskies! This will be the exclusive first chance to buy the first bottles.
• Free samples of both rye and bourbon whiskies
• Special whiskey cocktails served
• Guy Rehorst will sign bottles that you purchase
• Food from the Galley to purchase
