Still & Oak Bourbon & Rye Whiskey Release

Great Lakes Distillery 616 W. Virginia St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53204

Free admission! Come help us celebrate the release and launch of our exciting new Still & Oak Whiskey! This new year round whiskey line will start with not one, but two new whiskies! This will be the exclusive first chance to buy the first bottles.

• Free samples of both rye and bourbon whiskies

• Special whiskey cocktails served

• Guy Rehorst will sign bottles that you purchase

• Food from the Galley to purchase

Great Lakes Distillery 616 W. Virginia St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53204
Beer, Wine, Spirits & More!
4144318683
