Still Waters Collective City Finals: "Youth Voices Matter, Milwaukee Teens Redefine the Art of Poetry"

On April 4th student slam teams from Wauwatosa West, Milwaukee High School of the Arts, Rufus King, and Tenor High School will return for the 11th season the of Milwaukee High School Slam League, a citywide, intramural poetry slam series. Throughout the process, students are mentored by Still Waters Collective Artists and engage in relevant discussions about society, pop culture, and activism that reflect through the poetry written. The students prove that the youth in America help push important narratives that shape our society.

“The students glow at City Finals, on the stage and in the audience. They are bold and

awkward and brilliant and searching and have built a community legacy of listening and

being heard,” says Dasha Kelly Hamilton, SWC founder and director.

The Milwaukee High School Slam League (HSSL) connects teens across the city with open mics and dialogues to share experiences, explore community topics. HSSL clubs meet weekly from September to November, including full network events. From December to February, sites gain instruction on creative writing, storytelling, and spoken word.

Come and support the future movers and shakers of our Milwaukee art, activism, and cultural scene on April 4th, 2018 at the King Center 1531 w. Vilet st. This event is free and open to the public.

Founded in 2000, Still Waters Collective is a resource network for language artists and

enthusiasts. More importantly, SWC has crafted a series of programs and community

initiatives that use creative writing and spoken word as tools for building leadership and

shaping self-esteem. The mission of SWC is to leverage the craft of creative writing and

the art of spoken word to build confidences, capacity and community.