4 SHOWS

Friday, April 13 - 8pm

Saturday, April 14 -2pm & 8pm

Sunday, April 15 - 2pm

STOMP is explosive, provocative, sophisticated, sexy, utterly unique and appeals to audiences of all ages. The return of the percussive hit also brings some new surprises, with some sections of the show now updated and restructured and the addition of two new full-scale routines, utilizing props like tractor tire inner tubes and paint cans.

As USA Today says, “STOMP finds beautiful noises in the strangest places.” STOMP. See what all the noise is about!