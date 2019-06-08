Stone Soup Shakespeare: Twelfth Night
Stone Soup Shakespeare returns for a performance of Twelfth Night. We hope you can join us for this family-friendly event featuring one of the bard’s most famous comedies complete with a shipwreck, mistaken identity, and marriage proposals. The troupe will explore some of Shakespeare's themes - love, gender, ambition, and disguise - with David Bowie-themed outfits and synthesized music.
