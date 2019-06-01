Stories for Spike: A Four Legged Literacy Initiative

Bay View Community Center 1320 E. Oklahoma Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53207

Please join Team Hawkeye and Bay View Community Center as we embark (get it...bark?!?!) on a new literacy program where kids read to the pooches. It really should be a great time!

In addition to story time (Hosted by a local celebrity guest), kid's will have the opportunity to practice their reading skills one-on-one with one of our canine reading buddies, Hawkeye, Ziva, Tully & Maede! Reading tutors from the Bay View Community Center's One-On-One Tutoring program will be available to provide guidance as needed.

Come help us help our community. We will be reading on the following days:

June 1st (Kick-Off Event: Featuring FM106.1's Scott Dolphin)

June 22nd

July 27th

August 24th

Please RSVP to reserve your one on one pooch time to cassie@bayviewcenter.org.

Although this event includes pups, we ask that you please leave your at home for now as well figure out the logistics!

