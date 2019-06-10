The Story Collider - Milwaukee Launch

The Story Collider presents its debut storyteller showcase in Milwaukee, WI. 5 storytellers will share their unique interactions with science on June 10th at Dandy, doors open at 6:45.

The Story Collider organization provides true, personal science stories. The Story Collider believes that now, more than ever, science is a part of everyone’s lives. We believe that everyone has a story about how science has impacted them -- whether they’re physicists or comedians, neuroscientists or writers, geologists or cops, doctors or bartenders -- and that those stories, whether heartbreaking or hilarious, have the power to transform the way we think about science and whom it belongs to. Literally, everyone has a story to tell, and we have curated an excellent experience for you.

Stories By

Andrea Azarian has an undergraduate degree in Public Administration and Political Science from UW-LaCrosse. She completed her teacher certification and Master’s degree in Education at Alverno College. Andrea taught English, Math, Reading, and Family and Consumer Education in grades 5-8 in Milwaukee Public Schools before coming to UWM. She has been at UWM as an Academic Advisor in the Department of Curriculum and Instruction for twelve years.

Her time outside of work is spent traveling with her friends and family laughing and being present in the moment.

Ed Wingard, the proud Father of Ava La’Myra, is a poet above all things after fatherhood. Not just limiting his creative perspective to poetry and visual artistry, he has also invested himself in Social Justice issues. Working with organizations such as Urban Underground, Still Waters Collective, Public Allies, ACLU, and several other organizations.

The Milwaukee raised creative is tackling issues while highlighting the beauty in the communities he serves. To that end, Ed is an amazing human powered by the love from his princess, with an urge to create, cultivate, and lead change in multiple aspects. Who knew it could happen? A leader stemmed from standing on a stage and expressing feelings that are not easy to share with mentally invigorating metaphors and creative word placement.

Tammy Kosbab is the President of EDS Wisconsin, Inc., the lucrative, non-profit organization that was also founded by Tammy in April 2017 with the mission to provide support and resources to Wisconsin patients and medical professionals about Ehlers-Danlos syndromes and related conditions via education and research.

In addition to serving as the President of EDS Wisconsin, Inc., Tammy also works as the Clinic Manager of The Caring Tree, LLC - Children’s Counseling Center, and serves as the Vice President and the Treasurer of EDS Wellness, another non-profit organization that serves the EDS community. Tammy also began working on earning a Master’s degree in Health Law and Policy at Hofstra University in the fall of 2018.

Tammy is a family-oriented woman who can often be found traveling, fishing, dining, having outdoor barbecues, or otherwise socializing with her family, friends, co-workers, or EDS family members.

Mikey Cody Apollo is a writer, educator, spoken word artist & Black feminist kill joy from Milwaukee, Wisconsin. She is the author of the self-published collection of poetry, “Black Girls, Silence, and Other Things Made of Gold,” which has been used for book clubs, high school classrooms, and universities. Mikey has represented the city of Milwaukee at national and international poetry slams, such as Rustbelt Regional Poetry Slam and the Brave New Voices Youth Competition. Additionally, she has performed at numerous open mics and venues across the country.

Mikey’s work has been featured in many publications, including Yes Poetry, Blavity, Hooligan Magazine, Wusgood.Black, Copywrite Magazine, and once, even a Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin’s event brochure! She is a recent graduate of University of Wisconsin - Milwaukee with a B.S in Community Engagement & Education. Her focus was in Community-Based Organizations and Leadership Policy.

Mikey’s favorite color is yellow and her favorite movie of all-time is Moonlight. Her second collection of poetry is scheduled to release in 2019.

Anna Miller is a graduate in neuroscience and psychology from the University of Wisconsin-River Falls. When she’s not being an academic scholar, Miller is a trilingual artist the Milwaukee music scene she better known as Mwgli. Born in Bogota, Colombia and raised in a Greek-American family her music combines Latin soul and new age hip hop with moody, ethereal, and exotic soundscapes.

During her time as a student at Marquette, Miller was published in the journal of neuroscience, she’s now researching how we fight stress and the effects of drug addiction.