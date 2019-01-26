Story Time & Book Signing with Illustrator Becky Bachhuber

Join us during MKE Museum Week on Saturday morning for this special event celebrating the new release of The Great Milwaukee Hamburger War!

Becky Bachhuber will be at the Pabst Mansion to read The Great Milwaukee Hamburger War to kids of all ages.

Books signed by the authors Sarah & Paul Bialas will be on sale at the Pabst Mansion and illustrator Becky Bachhuber will also personally sign books after story time.

Doors will open at 9:45 am.

Free entry to the event with cost of admission to tour the Pabst Mansion.