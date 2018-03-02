All are invited to "STORY: WOMEN in ART" on the "First Friday" of March at Gallery 2622. View the work of "a collective group show with all female artists showcasing how visual art tells a story." Join us for the opening reception on March 2, 6-9PM. Pieces will be accompanied by a short narrative that helps explain each artist's creative inspiration for their work. View and purchase this art at 2622 N Wauwatosa Avenue, 53213 Just south of Center Street on 76th. 414.257.2622

John J Korom Photography

Gallery 2622

www.korom.com

www.Gallery2622.com