StorySlam: “Misunderstood”

Ex Fabula StorySlams strengthen community bonds by creating spaces where people can connect over true, personal stories. No props, no notes – just the elements of “Story. Stage. You”. This StorySlam will feature stories related to the theme of “Misunderstood”.

You can come just to listen – or, if you have a story related to the night’s theme and can share it in 5 minutes or less, throw your name in the hat for a chance to take the stage. Another way to share stories is via UltraShorts, which are brief, true personal stories written on slips of paper and then read onstage by the emcee. This is a non-competitive StorySlam, so we won’t be voting on an Audience favorite.

Ticket Price: $10 in advance, $12 at the door

Please note that for Ex Fabula’s monthly StorySlams, doors open at 6:30 and seating is General Admission. Stories may contain adult content and some venues are 21+.