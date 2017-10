Street Eats - September 2017

Event time: 4-8pm

Street Eats is back for Summer 2017! Join us on September 15th at Catalano Square Park in the Historic Third Ward for the last Street Eats of the season!

Celebrate the end of summer by enjoying food trucks, live music and a craft beer takeover! More details to follow.

To see a current list of food trucks, visit: ShepherdExpress.com/StreetEatsSeptember