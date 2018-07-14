No Stress Requests: Guilty Pleasures

No Stress Collective is Milwaukee's only woman led DJ collective. Our first No Stress Requests means that you choose the music! We wanna know what your guilty pleasure songs are. What did you rock to as a teen/preteen/young adult? Do you dance to Britney in the shower, are you yelling the lyrics to the Counting Crows in the car, do Boyz II Men make you tear up, do you secretly luuuuuuve hearing UB40? What have you got? For a dollar we'll play almost anything! So hit us with your best shot, because we are gonna spend the night singing loudly and off key with some of our favorite music. We are raising money for new equipment and you are unabashedly dancing hard to your favorites.

You you you oughta know the No Stress Collective throws bangin parties! Don't miss this one!

$1 for your first request, + $1 for each additional one.

FREE | 21+

ALWAYS DANCING. ALWAYS FUN. NO HATE, NO EGO,

NO STRESS.