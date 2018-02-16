Stritch Theater Presents: The Sleeping Beauty

You’ve been invited to the christening of the royal miracle baby, but beware the forgotten faerie who casts a deathly spell and threatens to ruin it all. A mysterious fool wanders into Once Upon a Time to tell this story extraordinary and meets enchanted flower faeries to help him on his journey. Can overprotective parents keep the Princess safely sheltered inside the castle walls? Or, will curiosity, adventure and the pursuit of a good story of prevail over thorny troubles (even if it takes 100 years) in this vibrant, imaginative retelling of The Sleeping Beauty (a light within)?

This World Premiere production of The Sleeping Beauty (a light within) is co-written by Mark Boergers and Dianne Sposito, and directed by Mark Boergers.

Performance Dates & Times:

February 16 2018 @ 7:30 PM

February 17 2018 @ 2:00 PM

February 18 2018 @ 2:00 PM

February 19 2018 @ 10:00 AM

February 20 2018 @ 10:00 AM

February 21 2018 @ 10:00 AM

February 22 2018 @ 10:00 AM

February 22 2018 @ 1:00 PM

February 23 2018 @ 1:00 PM

February 24 2018 @ 2:00 PM

February 25 2018 @ 2:00 PM

The Sleeping Beauty is performed in the Nancy Kendall Theater. Box office opens one hour prior to performance time.

Please Note:

School Performances will have limited public seating available. Student groups will be seated first. On Tuesday, February 20, 2018, the performance of The Sleeping Beauty will be ASL interpreted.

General admission tickets cost $6. Contact boxoffice@stritch.edu or call (414) 410-4171 for ticket and performance information.