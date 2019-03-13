Strong Women, Strong Coffee

United Way’s Johnson Controls Volunteer Center 225 W. Vine St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53212

Fueled by caffeine & passion, this FREE morning networking event is for women focused on achieving something fresh for their businesses or themselves. Each event features a local strong woman!

Featuring Amy Lindner of the United Way of Greater Milwaukee & Waukesha for this special International Women's Day session!

United Way's Johnson Controls Volunteer Center 225 W. Vine St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53212
Business, Education, Workshops / Classes / Groups
4142635450
