Strong Women, Strong Coffee
Schlitz Park 1555 N. Rivercenter Drive, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53212
Fueled by caffeine & passion, this FREE morning networking event is for women focused on achieving something fresh for their businesses or themselves. Each event features a local strong woman!
Featuring Tyeshia Coopwood, Milwaukee based owner of Potty Pearls https://www.pottypearls.com/
Info
Business, Education, Workshops / Classes / Groups