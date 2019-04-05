Stuart Little

Schauer Arts Center 147 N. Rural St., Hartford, Wisconsin 53027

From the loving heart of E. B. White, author of Charlotte’s Web, comes this merry musical about a noble mouse who jumps headlong into adventures big enough to match any imagination. By turns funny, tender and exciting, Stuart Little mixes gorgeous child-size puppets with live actors to work theatrical magic.

Info
Schauer Arts Center 147 N. Rural St., Hartford, Wisconsin 53027
Kids & Family, Theater & Dance
262-670-0560
