Stuart Little
Schauer Arts Center 147 N. Rural St., Hartford, Wisconsin 53027
From the loving heart of E. B. White, author of Charlotte’s Web, comes this merry musical about a noble mouse who jumps headlong into adventures big enough to match any imagination. By turns funny, tender and exciting, Stuart Little mixes gorgeous child-size puppets with live actors to work theatrical magic.
VA-Rep.org
Info
Schauer Arts Center 147 N. Rural St., Hartford, Wisconsin 53027 View Map
Kids & Family, Theater & Dance