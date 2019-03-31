Stuart Stotts
Schauer Arts Center 147 N. Rural St., Hartford, Wisconsin 53027
A Wisconsin family favorite since 1986, author, storyteller, and songwriter Stuart Stotts puts on a show that one third-grade fan claims is “even better than recess.” His music is funny, engaging, educational, and filled with meaning and positive messages. With humorous songs like “Be Bananas” and “When Daddy Starts to Dance,” you’ll leave singing, laughing, and remembering!
