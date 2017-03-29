Student Show at Artists Gallery

Event time: open Wednesday through Saturday 11-5pm and Sunday from 1-4pm.

Artists Gallery hosts an annual Student Show for Racine high school students as part of the April First Friday celebration in downtown Racine. Students from this year attend Case High School, 7345 Washington Avenue, Horlick High School, 7345 Washington Ave, and Washington Park High School, 1901 12th Street.

Artists Gallery is a collective of area artists that fund and manage their own gallery. As part of the members commitment to arts in Racine, the gallery hosts an annual student show. Curating the show is Case High School teacher Rebecca McGowan.

Works will be on display from April 5th through April 30th. The opening night celebration will be April 7th with a reception beginning at 6pm. The gallery will be open from 11am to 9pm that day.

Artists Gallery celebrates its 18th year. The gallery, located at 401 Main Street in downtown Racine, is open Wednesday through Saturday 11-5pm and Sunday from 1-4pm. The gallery is open on special events like First Fridays from 11am to 9pm with a reception starting at 6pm. For more information see www.ArtistsGalleryinRacine.com or call 262-635-9332 or e-mail artistsgallery@gmail.com.