Studio Arts / Ages 10-13 / June 17-21, 9:00 am - 12:30 pm -OR- 1:00 - 4:30 pm

Enjoy time in the galleries, time outside on the grounds and inside the studios while creating outstanding art work! Gain inspiration from the summer exhibition About Face: RAM Community Art Show. Explore a week full of drawing, painting, sculpting, ceramics, printing, collage, assemblage and more. Each day will be new experience!

Kids who are enrolled in the Racine Unified Summer School morning sessions are welcome to come a few minutes late for the afternoon sessions…the art will wait for you!

AM or PM pricing: $102 RAM Members; $127 Non-Members

All Day Discount: $160 RAM Members; $198 Non-Members

If registering online, please include your child’s name and age in the comment field. Online registration closes three days before class begins. You may also register by calling RAM's Wustum Museum at 262-636-9177, from Tuesday through Saturday, 10:00 am - 4:30 pm. Class is held at the Wustum Museum, 2519 Northwestern Avenue, Racine.