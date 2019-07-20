No Studios Dance Fest

NO Studios inaugural Dance Fest is a way to celebrate dance as an art form and showcase Milwaukee’s rich dance community. Dancers from the acclaimed NYC-based Ailey II - the second company of Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater - will perform two pieces during the event, with additional performances from an eclectic mix of Milwaukee’s top dance troupes. Each representing a unique form of self-expression and performing together for the first time, local dance groups include Danceworks Performance MKE, Ton Ko-Thi Children's Performing Ensemble, The Milwaukee Irish Dance Company, Signature Dance Company, Water Street Dance Milwaukee, and WoLF Studios.

Tickets are $5-$25. For tickets, a complete schedule of activities, NO Studios membership details and additional information, visit https://www.nostudios.com/dance-fest.