No Studios Dance Fest

In conjunction with Gallery Night, No Studios is hosting a special reception to kick off the inaugural Dance Fest in style. This event features live interviews with local dance companies, live music and a special visit from Ailey II. The reception is free and open to the public and will provide an opportunity to meet dancers who will be performing in Saturday’s Dance Fest, including those from the acclaimed NYC-based Ailey II - the second company of Alvin Ailey American Dance and local dance groups Danceworks Performance MKE, Ton Ko-Thi Children's Performing Ensemble, The Milwaukee Irish Dance Company, Signature Dance Company, Water Street Dance Milwaukee, and WoLF Studios.

For a complete schedule of activities, NO Studios membership details and additional information, visit https://www.nostudios.com/dance-fest.