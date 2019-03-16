No Studios Rooftop Club Lounge Grand Opening

No Studios will unveil its new glass-enclosed rooftop Club Lounge, showcasing a stunning 360 view of Milwaukee's bustling downtown. Join us as we activate the entire No Studios building for the rooftop launch celebration and open house. Featuring a photography exhibit by CoPA, music videos in the screening room, a makers market with local artisans and artists, and performances by the Milwaukee Youth Symphony Orchestra, Q The Sun and Friends, and DJ Tarik Moody.

Floor 1: The Gallery

The first floor gallery space and bar features a curated selection of visual art by local Milwaukee painters, illustrators, and more. Inside our state of the art screening room we'll be showcasing a rotation of music videos and short films by prominent Milwaukee performers and creators.

Floor 2: Makers Market + Tenant Open House

Local artisans, authors, and artists will be selling their wares in No Studios’ first Maker's Market, running from 10AM - 4PM.

Floor 3: Tenant Open House

Stop by the office spaces of Custom Reality Services and 371 Productions for virtual reality demonstrations and to see trailers of upcoming films.

Floor 4: The Rooftop Lounge

Grab a beverage and take in both the views of the city and the photo exhibit put on by the Coalition of Photographic Arts (CoPA).