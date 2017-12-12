Why Study the Russian Revolution?

Across the world, millions of people are asking themselves, “What is socialism?” as they search for solutions to rising poverty, social inequality, and the expansion of the US’s never-ending wars worldwide. Some, including Senator Bernie Sanders, claim socialism is compatible with support for Hillary Clinton and the Democratic Party. But to learn what socialism really is, one must examine the greatest event of the 20th century: the Russian Revolution of 1917.

What was the Russian Revolution? How did it become the dominant event of the 20th century, forever altering history by giving rise to the most powerful and progressive social movements of the last century?

Joseph Kishore, national secretary of the Socialist Equality Party, will review the causes, consequences and enduring significance of the 1917 Russian Revolution.

Hosted by the International Youth and Students for Social Equality at UW-Milwaukee

This event is free and open to the public.

UW-Milwaukee, Union Ballroom East, 2200 E Kenwood Blvd