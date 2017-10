×

Head to Lakeshore State Park in downtown Milwaukee for the 12th annual Sturgeon Fest on September 30, 2017 to enjoy a day of free, family fun (and make a huge difference while doing it!).

The festivities continue all day with games and activities for kids, a Sturgeon Warrior obstacle course, a craft tent kayak demonstrations, prairie tours, educational booths, live performances,, delicious local food trucks, and more. The best part? For a $10 donation, you can hand-release a young sturgeon into Lake Michigan and be a hands-on part of bringing back this incredible species!

Sturgeon Fest celebrates Riveredge’s 25 year partnership with the Wisconsin DNR to bring back Lake Sturgeon, a critically important species both environmentally and culturally, to the Milwaukee River, where they haven’t been seen in over 100 years.

For all the details about the festival, the project it supports, and to sponsor a sturgeon, please visit www.sturgeonfest.org !