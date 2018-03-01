Into the Woods
Sunset Playhouse 800 Elm Grove Road, Elm Grove, Wisconsin 53122
The Brothers Grimm hit the stage with an epic fairy tale about the wishes, family and the choices we make.
This musical follows a Baker and his wife, who wish to have a child; Cinderella, who wishes to attend the King's Festival; and Jack, who wishes his cow would give milk. When the Baker and his wife learn that they cannot have a child because of a Witch's curse, the two set off on a journey to break it.
TICKETS
Adults – $25.00
Seniors – $23.00
Child – $12.50 (12 and under)
Groups of 15 or more – $18
Value Night (March 1 and 7) – $12.50
$3 per ticket fee for online order / $1 per ticket fee for phone order
Evenings at 7:30 PM, Saturday Matinee (March 17) at 3 PM, Sunday Matinees at 2 PM
http://www.sunsetplayhouse.com