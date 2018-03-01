Into the Woods

The Brothers Grimm hit the stage with an epic fairy tale about the wishes, family and the choices we make.

This musical follows a Baker and his wife, who wish to have a child; Cinderella, who wishes to attend the King's Festival; and Jack, who wishes his cow would give milk. When the Baker and his wife learn that they cannot have a child because of a Witch's curse, the two set off on a journey to break it.

TICKETS

Adults – $25.00

Seniors – $23.00

Child – $12.50 (12 and under)

Groups of 15 or more – $18

Value Night (March 1 and 7) – $12.50

$3 per ticket fee for online order / $1 per ticket fee for phone order

Evenings at 7:30 PM, Saturday Matinee (March 17) at 3 PM, Sunday Matinees at 2 PM

http://www.sunsetplayhouse.com