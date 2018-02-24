SUAVE’ LIVE at MEZCALERO Feb. 24, 8PM

Dance the night away with Southeastern most complete dance band SUAVE’. SUAVE’ plays a mix of dance music consisting of R&B, Soul, Funk, Rock, Classic Rock, 80's Pop, Latin Rock. Join SUAVE' Kim Marie official lead vocalist and Jim Best in a dynamic duo combination of fun and energy! Bring your dancing shoes and sway with the smooth sound of SUAVE.

For advance reservations call 414-897-8296

Mezcalero Restaurant and Bar

6869 W Forest Home Ave. Greenfield WI. 53220

https://mezcalerorestaurant.com/