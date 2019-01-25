SUAVE” Live @ Mezcalero Friday Jan. 25, 8 PM

SUAVE’ boast itself as a super variety band that covers a wide genre of music styles. Describing SUAVE’ is like referring to an engine motor with multiple shifting gears. SUAVE’ will shift gears from their common Rock Music ( Journey, Guns & Roses, Doobie Brothers, Joan Jett, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Styx) to it’s Motown sound the call RBSF -Rhythm & Blues, Soul, Funk ( Commodores, Kool & the Gang, Michael Jackson, Gloria Gaynor, Temptations, Smokey Robinson, Stevie Wonder ) then on the next gear of Modern Pop Music (Bruno Mars, Marron 5, Prince, Black eyed Peas, Ed Sheeran, DNCE, Walk The Moon) Modern Country ( Luke Bryan, Carrie Underwood, The Band Perry, Lady Antebellum ) Latin Rock & Old Time Rock & Roll ( Santana, James Brown, Beatles, Procol Harum, Van Morrison ) Fronted by two dynamic lead vocalist ( Female & Male ) and with all 7 members have lead vocal capabilities, SUAVE’ truly is a complete package for everyone to enjoy!

Advance reservations 414-897-8296 or

https://www.MezcaleroRestaurant.com

https://www.facebook.com/Mezcalero1/

6869 W. Forest Home Ave. Greenfield WI