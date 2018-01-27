Suave
Mezcalero Restaurant 6869 W. Forest Home Ave., Greenfield, Wisconsin 53220
SUAVE LIVE at MEZCALERO Jan. 27 8PM
Dance the night away with Southeastern most complete dance band SUAVE. SUAVE plays a mix of dance music consisting of R&B, Soul, Funk, Rock, Classic Rock, 80's Pop, Latin Rock. Join SUAVE' Kim Marie official lead vocalist and Jim Best in a dynamic duo combination of fun and energy! Bring your dancing shoes and sway with the smooth sound of SUAVE.
For advance reservations call Mezcalero 414-897-8296 or
Emails us at Mezcalero@MezcaleroRestaurant.com or
https://www.facebook.com/Mezcalero1/
Info
