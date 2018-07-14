Suave

to Google Calendar - Suave - 2018-07-14 21:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Suave - 2018-07-14 21:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Suave - 2018-07-14 21:00:00 iCalendar - Suave - 2018-07-14 21:00:00

Mezcalero Restaurant 6869 W. Forest Home Ave., Greenfield, Wisconsin 53220

SUAVE’ LIVE at MEZCALERO July 14, 9PM Free

Change to win Wisconsin State Fair tickets.

Dance the night away with Southeastern most complete dance band SUAVE’. SUAVE’ plays a mix of dance music consisting of R&B, Soul, Funk, Rock, Classic Rock, 80's Pop, Latin Rock. Join SUAVE' Kim Marie official lead vocalist and Jim Best in a dynamic duo combination of fun and energy! Bring your dancing shoes and sway with the smooth sound of SUAVE.

For advance reservations call 414-897-8296

Mezcalero Restaurant and Bar

6869 W Forest Home Ave. Greenfield WI. 53220

https://mezcalerorestaurant.com/

Info
Mezcalero Restaurant 6869 W. Forest Home Ave., Greenfield, Wisconsin 53220 View Map
Beer, Wine, Spirits & More!, Dances & Classes, Live Music/Performance
4148978296
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Suave - 2018-07-14 21:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Suave - 2018-07-14 21:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Suave - 2018-07-14 21:00:00 iCalendar - Suave - 2018-07-14 21:00:00