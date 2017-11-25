SUAVE LIVE at MEZCALERO NOV. 25 8PM

Dance the night away with Southeastern most complete dance band SUAVE plays a mix of dance music consisting of R&B, Soul, Funk, Rock, Classic Rock, 80's Pop, Latin Rock. Join SUAVE' for the official introduction of the newest addition in Jim Best as he pairs up with the current lead vocalist Kim Marie to form a dynamic combinations of fun entertainment! Bring your dancing shoes and sway with the smooth sound of SUAVE.