Subjective: A Comedic Showing

Comedic and artistic tastes are subjective. Some people like Bill Burr and Picasso. Others prefer Maria Bamford and Andy Warhol. SUBJECTIVE, exclusively at Var Gallery and Studios, is a showcase where the comedians are the artists and their sets, the work of art. Each comic on display will prepare an artist statement and at the close of the show, we’ll take questions and critiques from the audience. By the end of the night, our hope is that there is no question in the audience’s minds: comedy is art.

Comics on display:

Mike Berg

Aimee Blaze

Cameron Little

and more!

Curated and hosted by Kaitlin McCarthy

Var Gallery boasts monthly, curated exhibitions and premium cocktails, in an intimate space.

Tickets:

$8 online

$12 door

$5 w/ valid Student ID

Presented by: Milwaukee Comedy and Var Gallery & Studios