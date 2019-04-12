Subjective: A Comedic Showing

to Google Calendar - Subjective: A Comedic Showing - 2019-04-12 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Subjective: A Comedic Showing - 2019-04-12 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Subjective: A Comedic Showing - 2019-04-12 20:00:00 iCalendar - Subjective: A Comedic Showing - 2019-04-12 20:00:00

Var Gallery & Studios 643 S. 2nd St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53204

Comedic and artistic tastes are subjective. Some people like Bill Burr and Picasso. Others prefer Maria Bamford and Andy Warhol. SUBJECTIVE, exclusively at Var Gallery and Studios, is a showcase where the comedians are the artists and their sets, the work of art. Each comic on display will prepare an artist statement and at the close of the show, we’ll take questions and critiques from the audience. By the end of the night, our hope is that there is no question in the audience’s minds: comedy is art.

Join us at the stylish Var Gallery and Studios, currently exhibiting the Emerging Artists Exhibition.

Featuring Sohrab Forouzesh (CHI), Tyler Menz (MKE), Annie Russell (CHI) and Craig Smith (MAD).

With Guest Performer, Darrell Cochran (MKE).

Curated and hosted by Kaitlin McCarthy

Tickets:

$10 online

$15 door

$5 w/ valid Student ID

Presented by: Milwaukee Comedy and Var Gallery & Studios

Info

Var Gallery & Studios 643 S. 2nd St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53204 View Map
Comedy, Live Music/Performance, Visual Arts
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Subjective: A Comedic Showing - 2019-04-12 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Subjective: A Comedic Showing - 2019-04-12 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Subjective: A Comedic Showing - 2019-04-12 20:00:00 iCalendar - Subjective: A Comedic Showing - 2019-04-12 20:00:00