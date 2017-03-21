Subjective: A Comedic Showing
Var Gallery & Studios 643 S. 2nd St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53204
Event time: 8pm - 10pm
Comedic and artistic tastes are subjective. Some people like Louis CK and Picasso. Others prefer Maria Bamford and Andy Warhol. The Caste of Killers Comedy Collective and Var Gallery and Studios present Subjective, where the comedians are the artists and their sets, the work of art. Each comic on display will prepare an artist statement and at the close of the show, we'll take questions and critiques from the audience. By the end of the night, our hope is that there is no question in the audience's minds: comedy is art.
On Display:
BILL GEVIRTZ
MILES HENDRIX
MARTIN HENN
ZACH PETERSON
Curated by Kaitlin McCarthy
Tickets:
$10 door
Caste of Killers
Locally Sourced
Fair Trade
Organic
Comedy
Since 2010
Price: $8 online (ticket link in event description) / $10 door