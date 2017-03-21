Subjective: A Comedic Showing

Event time: 8pm - 10pm

Comedic and artistic tastes are subjective. Some people like Louis CK and Picasso. Others prefer Maria Bamford and Andy Warhol. The Caste of Killers Comedy Collective and Var Gallery and Studios present Subjective, where the comedians are the artists and their sets, the work of art. Each comic on display will prepare an artist statement and at the close of the show, we'll take questions and critiques from the audience. By the end of the night, our hope is that there is no question in the audience's minds: comedy is art.

On Display:

BILL GEVIRTZ

MILES HENDRIX

MARTIN HENN

ZACH PETERSON

Curated by Kaitlin McCarthy

Tickets:

$8 online

$10 door

