Sukhwinder Singh w/Amruta Fadnavis

A versatile singer who Gained international fame for singing “Jai Ho” from the film Slumdog Millionaire which won an Academy Award for Best Original Song. Come experience an amazing bollywood concert. Special Guest Amruta Fadnavis ,wife of Maharashtra’s chief Minister, her recently released musical single ‘phir se’ featuring Amitabh Bachchan – has gone viral & received rave reviews.

Profits support Womens’ Empowerment, Lymphoma and Leukemia Research, and Cardiovascular Research