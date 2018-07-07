SummerStage Music Series: The Lower 5th

The Lower 5th—the popular Wisconsin-based band recently

awarded Artist of the Year at the Madison Music Awards—will perform at SummerStage of Delafield on July 7 at 6:30 p.m.

“We’re thrilled that The Lower 5th is bringing their unique blend of Midwestern soul here to our gorgeous outdoor venue,” said Ralph Garcia, President of SummerStage of Delafield, which is located within the Lapham Peak Unit of the Kettle Moraine State Forest, just south of downtown Delafield. “The band’s incorporation of folk, rock, rhythm and blues, reggae, country, and bluegrass has been impressing crowds all over the country. They truly provide something for everyone.”

The Lower 5th describes itself as “a band of powerhouse musicians that play high energy music from the heart and leave it all on stage with every performance.” Besides winning Artist of the Year at the 2018 Madison Area Music Awards, The Lower 5th was awarded Best Folk Americana Song for the title song of their latest album “Hope,” which also won Best Folk American Album at the awards.

The Lower 5th has also performed support for national acts, including Boyd Tinsely of Dave Matthews Band, Gangsta Grass, and the Railsplitters.

Tickets are $15 for Adults, $13 for Seniors/Students/Military, and $7 for Youth. For more information and for tickets, visit summerstageofdelafield.org

.

SummerStage seating is a hillside lawn surrounding the stage. Bringing lawn chairs and blankets is recommended. Lawn chairs are also available for rent. Food and beverage carry-ins are welcome.

Admission into Lapham Peak, W329 N846 Highway C, requires an annual state park sticker or a special $5 parking pass for SummerStage events.

ummerStage of Delafield is a non-profit organization formed in 2006 to showcase the performing arts in the heart of Lake Country. For more information, visit summerstageofdelafield.org