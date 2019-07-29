Summer Art Camp: The Art of Escape! / Ages 7-13 / July 29 - Aug 2, 9:00 am - 4:00 pm

Discover the art of the mystery…..or the mystery of art. Over the centuries, clues and messages have been hidden in art. Why is Mona Lisa smiling, or is she smiling? How did Stonehenge really get there? What inspired Edward Munch to paint the red-orange sky in The Scream? The world of art is full of secrets and intrigue. Let’s put on our sleuth hats and uncover some truths! Daily individual and team challenges will thrill and inspire, with cryptic clues hidden in the galleries and on the grounds. Art making will explore themes from around the world and across the centuries. Solve the puzzles and gain a better understanding of how and why art is created, what kind of art you like, and how to crack the code to your own personal creative journey.

By the end of this exciting week filled with creative covert opps, campers will escape to the annual student’s Gallery Night—all parents and family members are invited to view art created throughout the week on Friday at 4:00 pm.

Dress for mess and bring a lunch each day.

$132 RAM Members $165 Non-Members

If registering online, please include your child’s name and age in the comment field. Online registration closes three days before class begins. You may also register by calling RAM's Wustum Museum at 262-636-9177, from Tuesday through Saturday, 10:00 am - 4:30 pm.