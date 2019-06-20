Summer Concerts: Strangelander (5pm)

Strangelander (Middle-Western, Indie)

South Milwaukee Downtown Market, 11th and Milwaukee Avenues

Strangelander is generating a buzz in Milwaukee and beyond due largely to the phenomenal talent of singer Amanda Huff. The group is the brainchild of Steve Peplin (guitarist, vocalist, primary composer) who selected a cast of veteran musicians including keyboardist David Wake (De La Buena), tenor saxman/flautist Aaron Gardner (Static Chicken), drummer Jeremy Kuzniar (Bad Habit Rabbit, Static Chicken), Bassist and technomancer Michael Ritter, and cellist Patrick Reinholz (Tontine Ensemble) who is the secret to the thick sound. Strangelander is currently completing their sophomore record which will be performed in part at this concert. Sponsored by Classic Cargo International.