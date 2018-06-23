Summer Gym Scholarship Giveaway with Special Guest Anthony Pettis

Evolution Milwaukee 1023 Old World 3rd St. , Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202

Join us at Evolution Milwaukee with special guest former UFC Lightweight Champion Anthony "Showtime" Pettis for our Giveaway Event. We will have an autograph signing by Anthony Pettis. Summer gym passes will be awarded and there will be demonstrations. Passes to attend gyms will be given to participants: Ages 5-18

Evolution Milwaukee 1023 Old World 3rd St. , Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
