Summer Searching: Birding and Plant ID - Mid-summer

Take a walk through the park and learn how to identify flowering plants in bloom this season. In combination with the Early Morning Birdwalk, we will be joined by Land Steward Jeff Veglahn to learn more about the important habitat that supports birds and other wildlife. In this session we’ll look for wild onion, Asclepias species, partridge pea, and great St. John’s wort, and more!

Date and Time

Tuesday, July 17th 8:00 AM to 10:00 AM

Location

Menomonee Valley 3700 W. Pierce Milwaukee, WI 53215

Price

For adults and teens | Free - donations appreciated

Contact: Jeff Veglahn jveglahn@urbanecologycenter.org