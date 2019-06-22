Summer Solstice Celebration at Wehr Nature Center
Wehr Nature Center 9701 W College Ave , Franklin, Wisconsin 53132
Celebrate the longest day of the year with our sunset lighting of the traditional summer solstice bonfire. Enjoy wine and beer, small plate dining with delicious desserts, and a silent auction that supports Wehr Nature Center's educational programs and facilities. Fees: $30 per person; $25 for Friends of Wehr Nature Center Members. To register, call 414-425-8550.
Info
Wehr Nature Center 9701 W College Ave , Franklin, Wisconsin 53132 View Map
Benefits / Charity