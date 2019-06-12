Summer Tree Identification

From June 12-Aug 21 (every Wednesday)

Is that an oak or an aspen? Join our Forester, Caitlin Reinartz, and learn how to identify native trees. By the end of this 10-week course, you will be able to identify most trees native to southeast Wisconsin.

Topics:

June 12 - Learn the Basics! June 19 - The Oaks June 26 - The Maples and The Ashes July 10 - The Walnuts, the Hickories, Beech, and Sycamore July 17 - The Birch Family July 24 - The Poplars/Aspens, and The Elms July 31 - The Rose Family August 7 - The Legume Family, Witchhazel, Catalpa August 14 - Conifers Part 1 August 21 - Conifers Part 2

Dress for the weather. Classes meet on Wednesdays from 6-8 pm. Please register for each class separately.

For adults | Program Cost: $14 | Member discount: $10 | Price break: $7 (each session)

Contact: Caitlin Reinartz creinartz@urbanecologycenter.org

Hours: 6pm until 8pm

Website: https://urbanecologycenter.org/programs-events-main.html?id=19008&view=event