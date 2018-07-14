SummerStage Music Series: WheelHouse

WheelHouse is a nationally-touring Americana and bluegrass band hailing from Madison, Wisconsin. As a full-time working band they have garnered attention from national labels. Featuring three- and four-part harmonies, fiddle and guitar leads, and the driving rhythm of the upright bass, WheelHouse brings an energy and attitude unique to themselves.

Madison Area Music Awards – 2016 ~ Country/Bluegrass winners: Album of the Year: Meanwhile…Back at the Ranch – Wheelhouse; Country Performer of the Year: Wheelhouse; Country Song of the Year: “Ol’ #7” – Wheelhouse

Please note that there is a $5 per vehicle park use fee. It’s free if you have a state park sticker.

$15.00 Adults, $13 Senior/Student/Military, $7 Youth

https://summerstageofdelafield.org