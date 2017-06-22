SummerStage Broadway Series: Noel Coward's "Present Laughter"

Event time: July 20*, 21, 22, 27, 28, 29, August 3*, 4, 5 @ 7:30 pm

PRESENT LAUGHTER follows several days in the life of successful and self-obsessed actor Garry Essendine as he prepares for an extended overseas trip in the midst of his worsening mid-life crisis. His plans are complicated by his estranged wife, an obsessed ingénue, an aspiring playwright, his agents, and a number of star-struck admirers. Dazzling dialogue, witty repartee, and larger-than-life characters make this farce every bit as funny and enjoyable today as when it was first performed.

Please note that there is a $5 park entrance fee per vehicle. It’s free if you have a state park sticker.

Price: $20 Adults, $18 Seniors/Students/Military, $10 Youth * Value night ~ All tickets $10