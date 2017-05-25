SummerStage Chamber Series: Winds of the Wisconsin Philharmonic

Google Calendar - SummerStage Chamber Series: Winds of the Wisconsin Philharmonic - 2017-06-18 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - SummerStage Chamber Series: Winds of the Wisconsin Philharmonic - 2017-06-18 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - SummerStage Chamber Series: Winds of the Wisconsin Philharmonic - 2017-06-18 00:00:00 iCalendar - SummerStage Chamber Series: Winds of the Wisconsin Philharmonic - 2017-06-18 00:00:00

Lapham Peak State Park W329 N846 County Highway C, Delafield, Wisconsin 53108

Event time: 6:30-8:30pm

oin us for our very first chamber music event.  We are honored to have the Wisconsin Philharmonic Orchestra chamber group play at SummerStage.  There will be a special Father’s Day event.

Enjoy the music:

  • Mozart: Serenade no. 12 in C minor, K.388
  • Dvorak: Serenade in D minor, opus 44
  • J. P. Sousa: Liberty Bell March
  • Scott Joplin: The Entertainer
  • Malcolm Arnold: Two Sea Shanties
  • Abreu: Tico Tico

Enjoy the activities:

  • Taste the craft beers – in a free beer tasting by the Delafield Brewhouse. Starts at 5PM
  • Golf Contest for the Kids!
  • Take the night off – Dads enjoy complimentary brats.
  • Bring the family – free hot dog for the kids!
  • $4 tap beer
  • $3 wine

Please note that there is a $5 per vehicle park use fee.  It’s free if you have a state park sticker.

Price: Adults $17, Seniors/Students/Military $15, Youth $8 Family $40

Info
Lapham Peak State Park W329 N846 County Highway C, Delafield, Wisconsin 53108 View Map
Concerts
Google Calendar - SummerStage Chamber Series: Winds of the Wisconsin Philharmonic - 2017-06-18 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - SummerStage Chamber Series: Winds of the Wisconsin Philharmonic - 2017-06-18 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - SummerStage Chamber Series: Winds of the Wisconsin Philharmonic - 2017-06-18 00:00:00 iCalendar - SummerStage Chamber Series: Winds of the Wisconsin Philharmonic - 2017-06-18 00:00:00