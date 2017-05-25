SummerStage Chamber Series: Winds of the Wisconsin Philharmonic

Event time: 6:30-8:30pm

oin us for our very first chamber music event. We are honored to have the Wisconsin Philharmonic Orchestra chamber group play at SummerStage. There will be a special Father’s Day event.

Enjoy the music:

Mozart: Serenade no. 12 in C minor, K.388

Dvorak: Serenade in D minor, opus 44

J. P. Sousa: Liberty Bell March

Scott Joplin: The Entertainer

Malcolm Arnold: Two Sea Shanties

Abreu: Tico Tico

Enjoy the activities:

Taste the craft beers – in a free beer tasting by the Delafield Brewhouse. Starts at 5PM

Golf Contest for the Kids!

Take the night off – Dads enjoy complimentary brats.

Bring the family – free hot dog for the kids!

$4 tap beer

$3 wine

Please note that there is a $5 per vehicle park use fee. It’s free if you have a state park sticker.

Price: Adults $17, Seniors/Students/Military $15, Youth $8 Family $40