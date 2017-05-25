SummerStage Chamber Series: Winds of the Wisconsin Philharmonic
Lapham Peak State Park W329 N846 County Highway C, Delafield, Wisconsin 53108
Event time: 6:30-8:30pm
oin us for our very first chamber music event. We are honored to have the Wisconsin Philharmonic Orchestra chamber group play at SummerStage. There will be a special Father’s Day event.
Enjoy the music:
- Mozart: Serenade no. 12 in C minor, K.388
- Dvorak: Serenade in D minor, opus 44
- J. P. Sousa: Liberty Bell March
- Scott Joplin: The Entertainer
- Malcolm Arnold: Two Sea Shanties
- Abreu: Tico Tico
Enjoy the activities:
- Taste the craft beers – in a free beer tasting by the Delafield Brewhouse. Starts at 5PM
- Golf Contest for the Kids!
- Take the night off – Dads enjoy complimentary brats.
- Bring the family – free hot dog for the kids!
- $4 tap beer
- $3 wine
Please note that there is a $5 per vehicle park use fee. It’s free if you have a state park sticker.
Price: Adults $17, Seniors/Students/Military $15, Youth $8 Family $40

