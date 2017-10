×

Lake Country Swing

August 12 @ 6:30 pm – 8:30 pm

$17.00 Adults, $15 Senior/Student/Military, $8 Youth

Reminisce with Lake Country Swing. Join us for an evening of “swing” music from the Big Band era, including standards like “That Old Black Magic,” On a Slow Boat to China,” “Lover,” “Love for Sale,” and many more.

Please note that there is a $5 per vehicle park use fee. It’s free if you have a state park sticker.

Food Truck

The food truck for this event will be JAMAICAN KITCHEN & GRILL with their authentic Jamaican Cuisine.