SummerStage Music Series: Reverend Raven & The Chain Smokin' Altar Boys (6:30pm)

SummerStage at Lapham Peak will present its last event of the Summer; “Reverend Raven and the Chain Smokin’ Altar Boys” on Saturday September 16, 2017 at 6:30PM. Admission: $18, $15 Seniors & Students, $8 Youth. Check website for special pricing.

Reverend Raven and the Chain Smoking Altar Boys play traditional blues, straight up with a big dose of passion. With smoking grooves, served up with hot harmonica and smooth stinging guitar they play original songs.

Tickets are available online through our website, at our downtown Delafield location during business hours, or at the SummerStage venue one hour prior to the performance,

The food truck for this event will be JAMAICAN KITCHEN & GRILL with their authentic Jamaican Cuisine. The SummerStage concession stand will sell popcorn, candy bars, cookies, snacks, wine and beer. Patrons may also carry in food and beverages for a picnic.

Seating is unassigned (festival-style) and available on a first come, first served basis. Bring your lawn chairs and blankets. Chairs are also available for rent.

SummerStage is a non-profit organization formed in 2006 to showcase the performing arts in the heart of Lake Country. The outdoor performance venue is situated in Lapham Peak State Park on Highway C, just south of downtown Delafield. For more information on future events and performances, please visit our website at www.Summer-Stage.org, or email us at info@summerstageofdelafield.org.

