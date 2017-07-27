SummerStage Music Series: WhiskeyBelles

Event time: 6:30-8:30pm

Roots Country Music, Born of Gin Halls and Juke Joints – Hank Williams passion, Carter family harmonies, with a little Hee Haw mixed in for good measure. The WhiskeyBelles are an all-female traditional country and Americana trio. They’ve been compared with the Pistol Annies, Dixie Chicks and The Trio (Dolly Parton, Emmy Lou Harris & Linda Ronstadt).The WhiskeyBelles have personalities as big as the Texan skyline – they have a great time on stage, and love to share the fun with their audience.

Please note that there is a $5 per vehicle park use fee. It’s free if you have a state park sticker.

Price: $17 Adults, $15 Seniors/Students/Military, $8 Youth