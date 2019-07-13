SummerStage of Delafield SummerConcert Series: Rev. Raven & The Chain Smokin' Altar Boys w/Westside Andy

SummerStage of Delafield kicks off its SummerConcert Series on July 13 with Reverend Raven & the Chain Smokin’ Altar Boys. Themusic starts at 7:00 p.m. at the Good Harvest Market Stage within the Lapham PeakUnit of the Kettle Moraine State Forest.Reverend Raven & the Chain Smokin’ Altar Boys, featuring Westside Andy on harmonica, play straight-up traditional blues with a big dose of passion. Their originalsongs feature smoking grooves, a hot harmonica, and a smooth stinging guitar. Withpersonalities as big as the Texan skyline, they have a great time on stage, and love toshare the fun with their audience.Tickets are $17 for adults, $15 for seniors and military, and $12 for children. For moreinformation and for tickets, visit ​summerstageofdelafield.org​.SummerStage seating is a hillside lawn surrounding the stage. Bringing lawn chairs andblankets is recommended. A limited number of lawn chairs are available for rent. Foodand beverage carry-ins are welcome. Admission into Kettle Moraine State Forest –Lapham Peak Unit, W329 N846 Highway C, requires an annual state park sticker or aspecial $5 parking pass for SummerStage events.