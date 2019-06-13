SummerStage of Delafield Mainstage Series: Shakespeare’s classic comedy "Twelfth Night"
Lapham Peak State Park W329 N846 County Highway C, Delafield, Wisconsin 53108
SummerStage of Delafield will open its 2019 Mainstage Series with William Shakespeare’s classic comedy Twelfth Night. Performances run Thursdays through Saturdays from June 13 to 29 at 7:30 pm. SummerStage performs at an idyllic outdoor venue within the Lapham Peak Unit of the Kettle Moraine State Forest.
Tickets are $22 for adults, $20 for seniors and military, and $15 for children. All tickets are $10 for Value Nights on June 13 and 27. For more information and for tickets, visit summerstageofdelafield.org.SummerStage seating is a hillside lawn surrounding the stage. Bringing lawn chairs and blankets is recommended. A limited number of lawn chairs are available for rent. Food and beverage carry-ins are welcome. Admission into Kettle Moraine State Forest –Lapham Peak Unit, W329 N846 Highway C, requires an annual state park sticker or a special $5 parking pass for SummerStage events.