SummerStage of Delafield presents "Tartuffe" by Molière

SummerStage of Delafield presents the first play of their 2018 season: Tartuffe by Molière, translated into English verse by Richard Wilbur, Thursdays through Saturdays, June 7 to 23, at 7:30 pm.

“The theme of our 2018 season is Uncovering Truth,” says Dustin J. Martin, SummerStage of Delafield’s Artistic Director. “

Tartuffeis certainly a play about discovering the difference between what is

true and what is false, which is as timely today as it w

as when it was originally written in 1664.”

Tickets are $20 adults, $18 seniors/students, and $10 youth (12 & under). All tickets are $10 on June 7 and June 21. Tickets are available online through our website, at our box office at 412 Genesee Street, or at the SummerStage venue one hour prior to the performance. Seating is unassigned and available on a first-come, first-served basis. Bring your lawn chairs and blankets. A limited number of chairs are also available for rent.

SummerStage of Delafield is a non-profit organization form

ed in 2006 to showcase the performing arts in the heart of Lake Country. The outdoor performance venue is situated in Lapham Peak State Park on Highway C, just south of downtown Delafield. For more information on future events and performances, please visit our website at summerstageofdelafield.org or email us at info@summerstageofdelafield.org