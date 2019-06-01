SummerStage of Delafield to host annual “Party in the Park”

With summer quickly approaching, SummerStage of Delafield will throw a “Party in the Park” on Saturday, June 1 at 4:00 p.m. This annual event kicks off the upcoming season and raises funds to support SummerStage. The party takes place at the organization’s performance location within the Lapham Peak Unit of the Kettle Moraine State Forest.“With a great crew of volunteers and staff, we are sure that you are going to love the events we have lined up for you to enjoy in our idyllic setting,” said Board President Leah Teske. “And, after the long winter, I think we are all excited to spend some time outside, enjoy some energetic music, and get our 13th season started!”Back by popular demand, featured band Funhouse will perform high-energy, danceable covers of old classics. Hungry guests can enjoy food from Red Dragon BBQ and Culver’s. Beer tasting from Raised Grain Brewing Company and wine tasting from LoDuca is included for all attendees ages 21 and over. Lawn games and face painting will provide fun for the whole family. SummerStage tickets and merchandise will also be available for purchase.Tickets for this special event are $20 for adults, $10 for ages 13-17, and free for ages 12 and under. Vehicle admission to the park is FREE for June 1. For more information and for tickets, visit summerstageofdelafield.org.